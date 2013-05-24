FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Co-op Bank stops lending to new corporate clients
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Co-op Bank stops lending to new corporate clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had stopped offering loans to new business customers, in a move designed to quell growing concerns over its capital position.

A spokesman for Britain’s biggest customer-owned financial services business said it would continue to provide lending to existing customers. The freeze does not apply to individual retail customers.

“We are not offering new loans to new corporate customers but are continuing to provide facilities for existing customers,” he said.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Co-op Bank’s debt ratings earlier in May and warned it could need taxpayers’ money to plug a capital shortfall which some analysts have said could be as high as 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.