FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Co-Op mandates banks for sterling Tier 2 bond - lead
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 8, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Co-Op mandates banks for sterling Tier 2 bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank plc, which nearly collapsed in 2013, is seeking to raise new Tier 2 debt in the public market.

It has mandated banks on a sterling-denominated 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bond. HSBC and UBS are lead managers on the deal.

The UK issuer will meet investors from June 10 for the unrated deal.

The bank nearly collapsed in 2013 and fell under the control of bondholders. It failed a Bank of England stress test in December 2014 in which its core capital fell to -2.6%, compared to a 4.5% pass mark.

It said at the time that it would not need to raise capital as it had already submitted a new capital plan which had been accepted by the UK financial regulator.

The bank then warned it would not be profitable until 2017 at the earliest. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.