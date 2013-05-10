FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Co-op Bank says it has no need for government support
May 10, 2013

UK's Co-op Bank says it has no need for government support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Bank on Friday moved to allay fears that it could require a bailout from taxpayers, saying it had not asked for government support and did not need it.

Britain’s biggest mutually-owned business was responding to a downgrade of its debt ratings by credit ratings agency Moody’s which said the bank might need “external support” to satisfy regulators it has sufficient capital.

“In light of today’s news, we would like to reassure customers and members that we haven’t sought nor do we need government support,” the bank said.


