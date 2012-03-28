UK's Co-op to sell full range of legal services

* Co-op Legal Services granted alternative business structure status

* Can offer legal services in range of family law areas

* “Huge milestone” for legal industry - govt. minister

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The Co-operative group said it has won approval to sell a complete suite of legal services, becoming one of the first major consumer brands in Britain to enter previously closed parts of the multi-billion pound legal market.

The firm said on Wednesday its Co-operative Legal Services division has been granted alternative business structure (ABS) status by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) under the Legal Services Act.

That means it can offer consumers a full range of legal advice and services that until now was only available from a firm of solicitors.

Co-operative Legal Services already provided services in the areas of personal injury claims, will writing, probate and estate administration, and employment law.

It now plans to offer services covering all areas of family law on a fixed fee, and will assist customers through the provision of legal aid.

The UK legal market is worth over 23 billion pounds ($36.7 billion), according to data from TheCityUK, which promotes the UK financial services and professional services industry.

Tesco, Asda and J Sainsbury, Britain’s three largest grocers, and Marks & Spencer, the nation’s biggest clothing retailer, all said they had no current plans to branch out into legal services.

Britain’s justice minister Jonathan Djanogly said the granting of ABS status for the Co-op was a “huge milestone for UK legal services”.

“ABSs introduce more competition in the market place, delivering competitive pricing, higher standards of product and more choice for the consumer.”

The new framework also means firms of solicitors can seek external investment.

The Co-op, whose businesses range from banking to retail to funerals, is due to publish its full-year results on Thursday.