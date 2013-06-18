FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's downgrades Britain's ailing Co-op
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Moody's downgrades Britain's ailing Co-op

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s on Tuesday said it had downgraded the senior debt and deposit ratings of the UK’s Co-operative Bank, a day after the bank announced a 1.5 billion pound ($2.36 billion) recapitalisation plan.

The ratings of the Co-op’s senior unsecured debt and deposits were both lowered to Caa1 from Ba3l the bank’s financial strength rating was cut to E from E+. Moody’s noted the ‘material risk’ that the bank would impose burden sharing on bondholders. Junior bondholders are already being asked to accept losses as part of the recapitalisation.

