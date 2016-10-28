FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former CEO of UK's Co-Op Bank admits misconduct in settlement agreement
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 10 months ago

Former CEO of UK's Co-Op Bank admits misconduct in settlement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Britain's Co-Operative Bank Plc Barry Tootell has admitted misconduct and agreed to be excluded from the country's main accounting body over his conduct while running the lender, which came close to collapse in 2013.

Tootell will make a 20,000 pound ($24,340) payment towards the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) costs.

"The period of exclusion imposed in this case sends a clear message to accountants of the high standards of professional conduct expected of them when undertaking important roles within business," said Gareth Rees, executive counsel to the FRC.

Tootell in January was banned by the Bank of England from holding senior jobs in the sector for life.

$1 = 0.8217 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones and Simon Jessop, writing by Lawrence White

