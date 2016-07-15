UK's Co-Op Bank names Hiscox executive John Worth as CFO

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Bank Plc appointed insurer Hiscox Ltd's interim chief financial officer, John Worth, as its new finance head.

Worth's appointment is effective Sept. 1, the company said on Friday.

Co-operative Bank said current finance chief John Baines will step down on Sept. 28 and leave on Oct. 1.

Worth's appointment comes two and a half months after the bank named Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive in the expectation that he would succeed CEO Niall Booker.

Co-operative Bank has been on the road to recovery from troublesome real estate loans that left a 1.5 billion pound hole in its capital in 2013, bringing the bank close to collapse.