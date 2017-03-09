* 2016 pretax loss 477 mln stg (2015: 610 mln stg)
* Bank says pleased with progress on sale plan
* Cost-income ratio in 2016 reached 103 percent
By Lawrence White
LONDON, March 9 Britain's Co-operative Bank
said it will seek to raise up to 750 million pounds
($912 million) of additional core capital if its plan to sell
itself fails, as the lender reported
a 2016 loss of 477 million pounds.
The capital raising plan could include swapping debt for
equity in the bank as well as raising around 300 million pounds
in new shares, the bank said, as it seeks to meet long-term
regulatory capital requirements.
If neither plan works, Co-Op Bank said it faces intervention
by regulators including the possibility of being closed down, in
what would be a first test of new bank resolution powers granted
to the Bank of England after the 2008 financial crisis.
Chairman Dennis Holt said the bank has made progress on a
plan announced a month ago to sell itself, and that there is no
fixed timetable for that process.
"We are pleased with the interest to date and engaging with
potential bidders as planned," Chief Executive Liam Coleman
said.
The debt-for-equity swap being considered would convert
bonds held by creditors into shares in the bank, boosting the
lender's regulatory capital position but potentially leading to
heavy losses for those investors.
The bank has not made a profit since 2011 and has struggled
to rebuild its capital position after being rescued from the
brink of collapse by a group of hedge funds in 2013.
The bank has blamed low interest rates and
higher-than-expected costs in implementing its turnaround plan
for its failure to meet capital targets set by the Bank of
England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).
The PRA last month said it welcomed the bank's decision to
put itself up for sale as a possible solution to increasing its
capital levels.
CEO Coleman said the bank plans to close 10 branches in
2017, after closing 59 last year, as it seeks to further slash
costs.
Coleman declined to comment on how many jobs would be
affected by the closures.
The bank's current cost-income ratio is 103 percent, Chief
Financial Officer John Worth told reporters on a conference call
on Thursday, meaning the lender spends more than it earns.
($1 = 0.8224 pounds)
