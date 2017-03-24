March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank,
up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital
requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of
interest.
Co-Op Bank, rescued from the brink of collapse by a group of
hedge funds in 2013, said it is evaluating information on the
bank and would provide additional information to selected
parties to proceed with the offer.
It put itself up for sale in February.
Co-op Bank, which has 4 million customers, said it would
continue to negotiate an equity raising plan from existing and
new capital providers, as an alternative to the sale process.
