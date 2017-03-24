March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.

Co-Op Bank, rescued from the brink of collapse by a group of hedge funds in 2013, said it is evaluating information on the bank and would provide additional information to selected parties to proceed with the offer.

It put itself up for sale in February.

Co-op Bank, which has 4 million customers, said it would continue to negotiate an equity raising plan from existing and new capital providers, as an alternative to the sale process.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)