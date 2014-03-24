FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-operative Group considers options for bank's capital raising
March 24, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Co-operative Group considers options for bank's capital raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The Co-operative Group said it is considering whether to participate in a proposed 400 million pound ($660 million) capital raising by the Co-operative Bank.

“As a shareholder in the bank we will consider our position in relation to the proposed additional capital raising,” the group said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Monday.

Co-op Group ceded control of the bank to bondholders including U.S. hedge funds in a restructuring last year which saw its stake reduced to 30 percent.

$1 = 0.6063 British Pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

