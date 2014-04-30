FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Co-op Bank review blames downfall on Britannia takeover
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Co-op Bank review blames downfall on Britannia takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - An independent review of the problems which led to a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) funding gap at Britain’s Co-operative Bank has concluded the roots of its problems lay in its 2009 takeover of the Britannia Building Society.

The report by Christopher Kelly, which was commissioned by the Co-op last year, said the bank’s demise reflected a “sorry story of failings in management and governance on many levels”.

Co-op Bank said it broadly accepted the report’s findings.

$1 = 0.5936 British Pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
