UK's Co-op says board member leaves after qualifications probe

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s troubled Co-operative Group said on Tuesday that board member Munir Malik, who was under investigation by the mutual group for claims made about his qualifications when he was seeking election to the board, had left with immediate effect.

Malik, who is also a Labour Party councillor in the London Borough of Bexley, was suspended from the supermarkets-to-funerals mutual pending the outcome of the board investigation which the Co-op said was in relation to the qualifications stated in his board election documentation.

“At the request of the board Munir Malik has left the board of the Co-operative Group with immediate effect,” the cooperative said on Tuesday.

Malik’s is the latest in a string of departures from the group, which posted a full-year loss of 2.5 billion pounds last month after the “worst year in its 150-year history”. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)