FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Co-op says board member leaves after qualifications probe
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Co-op says board member leaves after qualifications probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s troubled Co-operative Group said on Tuesday that board member Munir Malik, who was under investigation by the mutual group for claims made about his qualifications when he was seeking election to the board, had left with immediate effect.

Malik, who is also a Labour Party councillor in the London Borough of Bexley, was suspended from the supermarkets-to-funerals mutual pending the outcome of the board investigation which the Co-op said was in relation to the qualifications stated in his board election documentation.

“At the request of the board Munir Malik has left the board of the Co-operative Group with immediate effect,” the cooperative said on Tuesday.

Malik’s is the latest in a string of departures from the group, which posted a full-year loss of 2.5 billion pounds last month after the “worst year in its 150-year history”. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.