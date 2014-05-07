Co-op Group board not competent to perform duties -Myners

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - The board of Britain’s Co-operative Group is not up to the task of restoring the fortunes of the 150-year-old mutual, a former government minister asked by the group to review its business said on Wednesday.

“This board is not competent to perform the duties expected of it,” Paul Myners told reporters on a conference call.

Myners said the departure of former Chief Executive Euan Sutherland, who left the group in March amid resistance to his plans for reform, was a “catastrophe” for the business. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Freya Berry)