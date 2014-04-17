Co-op interim CEO says will lead the group through reform

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Richard Pennycook, the interim chief executive of Britain’s Co-Operative Group, said he would lead the drive for reform at the mutual after it posted the biggest loss in its 150-year history.

Pennycook told reporters he would be “amazed” if an independent review did not conclude there had been issues of governance failure at the supermarket-to-funeral-homes group.

Earlier on Thursday, the member-owned organisation posted a loss of 2.5 billion pounds for 2013.

Pennycook said the group would not be in breach of its banking covenants as it moved forward, and its lending banks were supportive.