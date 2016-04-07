FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Co-Operative Group says convenience stores aid recovery
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Co-Operative Group says convenience stores aid recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-Operative Group said its convenience stores were outperforming Britain’s grocery market as people’s shopping habits change, putting the mutual organisation on a firmer footing for recovery.

The group, which also has insurance and funeral operations, reported broadly stable group revenue of 9.3 billion pounds ($13.2 billion) for the year to Jan 2 on Thursday, while underlying profit before tax rose to 81 million pounds from 73 million pounds.

Like-for-like sales in its food business grew by 1.6 percent, it said, helped by lower prices in products like fruit and vegetables.

$1 = 0.7068 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.