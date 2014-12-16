BRIEF-Co-Op Bank not required to raise capital after test failure

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Intends to accelerate reduction in its risk weighted assets

* Is not required to raise additional equity capital as a result of severe stress test at present time.

* To accelerate reduction in its risk weighted assets by approximately £5.5bn by end of 2018*.

* Under plan, bank does not expect to be profitable in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and expects non-core division of bank to be significantly reduced in size by 2017.

* Pra board has required co-operative bank to submit a revised capital plan which has been accepted by pra board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)