BRIEF-Co-Op Bank not required to raise capital after test failure
December 16, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Co-Op Bank not required to raise capital after test failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Intends to accelerate reduction in its risk weighted assets

* To accelerate reduction in its risk weighted assets

* Is not required to raise additional equity capital as a result of severe stress test at present time.

* To accelerate reduction in its risk weighted assets by approximately £5.5bn by end of 2018*.

* Under plan, bank does not expect to be profitable in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and expects non-core division of bank to be significantly reduced in size by 2017.

* Not required to raise additional equity capital

* To cut risk weighted assets by approximately £5.5bn by end of 2018*.

* Does not expect to be profitable in 2014, 2015 and 2016

* Non-Core division of bank to be significantly reduced in size by 2017.

* Pra board has required co-operative bank to submit a revised capital plan which has been accepted by pra board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

