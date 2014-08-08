FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-operative Group announces governance reform proposals
August 8, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Co-operative Group announces governance reform proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Co-operative Group Ltd

* Co-operative group announces governance reform proposals

* Board will reduce from 18 to nine as soon as new rules are registered

* Inclusion of necessary provisions in rules of co-operative group to protect against de-mutualisation

* Creation of a board of directors elected by members that is individually and collectively qualified to lead an organisation of size and complexity of co-operative group

* Establishment of a structure that gives co-operative group’s members appropriate powers to hold board properly to account for performance of business and adherence to co-operative values and principles

* Recruitment of new board members will begin immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

