BRIEF-Britain's Co-op says FCA registers new governance rules

* Financial Conduct Authority registers new rules to govern Co-operative Group

* Also announced details of transitional board which will immediately reduce to seven directors from previous board of directors

* The new rules, including the transitional provisions, were overwhelmingly approved by the group’s elected members at a special general meeting

* Two further directors are expected to be appointed to transitional board, being Richard Pennycook, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, and one independent professional non-executive director selected from one of business boards

* Richard Pennycook is expected to be appointed to transitional board with effect from Oct 15 2014

* Transitional board will remain in place until earlier of either the new board members being recruited or group's annual general meeting in 2015