Global CO2 emissions hit record in 2011 - IEA
May 24, 2012

Global CO2 emissions hit record in 2011 - IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) from fossil-fuel combustion rose by 3.2 percent last year to a record high of 31.6 gigatonnes, the IEA said in preliminary estimates released on Thursday.

China made the biggest contribution to the global rise, seeing its emissions increase by 9.3 percent, the Paris-based International Energy Agency said.

U.S. emissions fell 1.7 pct in 2011, mainly due to a switch to natural gas from coal in power plants and also a very mild winter that cut heating demand, the IEA said. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; writing by Gus Trompiz)

