CORRECTED-Coach CEO Lew Frankfort to step down in January 2014

(Corrects to say Luis is chief commercial officer, not operations chief)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Coach Inc on Thursday said longtime Chief Executive Lew Frankfort will step down in January 2014 and be replaced by Victor Luis who has been appointed as the leather-goods maker’s chief commercial officer until then.

Frankfort will stay with the company as executive chairman after Luis, most recently the president of Coach’s international business, takes the reins. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)