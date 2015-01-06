Coach to buy luxury shoe maker Stuart Weitzman

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Coach Inc said it would buy luxury footwear company Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC from private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at up to $574 million.

Coach said it would make initial cash payment of about $530 million to Sycamore Partners.

Coach will also pay up to $44 million in contingent payments to Sycamore Partners on achievement of certain revenue targets over the three years after the acquisition closes. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)