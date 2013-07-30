Coach comparable sales fall in North America; 2 executives leave

July 30 (Reuters) - Leather goods maker and retailer Coach Inc on Tuesday reported weak sales in North America and the departures of the its chief operating officer and the head of its North American business.

Overall revenue rose 5.8 percent to $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 29, with gains in international markets like China helping mitigate a 1.7 percent drop in comparable sales in North America, the company’s biggest market.

Net income rose to $221.3 million, or 78 cents per share, from $251.4 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.