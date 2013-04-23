Coach third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations

April 23 (Reuters) - Upscale leather goods maker and retailer Coach Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales in North America.

Coach shares were up 9 percent in premarket trading.

Overall revenue rose 7 percent to $1.19 billion in the third quarter, beating the average analyst forecast of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at stores open at least a year in North America, its biggest market by far, rose 1 percent.

Net income rose to $239 million, or 84 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 30 from $225 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.