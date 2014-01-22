FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coach comparable sales in North America slump 13.6 percent
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 22, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Coach comparable sales in North America slump 13.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Coach Inc said comparable sales in North America fell 13.6 percent in the final quarter of 2013, the latest sign it is losing share in the handbag market to fast-growing rivals such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and kate spade.

Overall revenue fell 5.6 percent to $1.42 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 28.

Net income fell to $297.4 million, or $1.06 per share, from $352.8 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Coach shares fell 7.7 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Phil Wahba; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.