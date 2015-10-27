FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Handbag maker Coach posts slowest sales decline in nine quarters
October 27, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Handbag maker Coach posts slowest sales decline in nine quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Coach Inc, known for its Poppy handbags, reported its slowest fall in quarterly sales in more than two years, helped by a revival of demand in North America - the company’s largest business by sales.

Coach’s net income fell to $96.4 million, or 35 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 26, from $119.1 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.8 percent to $1.03 billion, the slowest decline in nine quarters. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

