Coach Inc's sales rise for first time in 10 quarters
January 26, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Coach Inc's sales rise for first time in 10 quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Handbag maker Coach Inc’s quarterly sales rose for the first time in 10 quarters, helped by the acquisition of luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman, and strong demand in Europe and China.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.27 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 26.

Sales at established stores for the Coach brand in North America fell 4 percent including online sales. Analysts on average had expected a decline of 4.1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $170.1 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter from $183.5 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

