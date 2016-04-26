Handbag maker Coach's sales rise 11 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Coach Inc, which has been trying to regain its cachet in the luxury handbag market, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly sales, spurred by demand in China and Europe.

The company’s net income rose to $112.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 26 from $88.1 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $1.03 billion from $929.3 million. (Reporting by Abhijith G and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)