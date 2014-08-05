FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coach 4th-qtr revenue beats estimates on higher international sales
August 5, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Coach 4th-qtr revenue beats estimates on higher international sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Coach Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue helped by a 7 percent rise in sales of its clothes, shoes and handbags in international markets such as China.

The company’s shares were up 6.2 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Coach’s net income fell to $75.3 million, or 27 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 28, from $221.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $1.14 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
