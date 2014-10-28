Handbag maker Coach's quarterly sales drop 10 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Coach Inc, known for its Poppy handbags, reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly sales due to lower sales in North America, its biggest market.

Coach’s net income fell to $119.1 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 27 from $217.9 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.04 billion from $1.15 billion.

Sales in North America dropped 19 percent to $634 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)