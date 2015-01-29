FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Handbag maker Coach posts better-than-expected profit
January 29, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Handbag maker Coach posts better-than-expected profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Coach Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for its Poppy handbags rose in China, a key market, sending the company’s shares up 9 percent in premarket trading.

The company said sales in China rose 13 percent on a constant-currency basis in the second quarter ended Dec. 27.

Sales in North America, its biggest market, rose to $785 million from $634 million in the first quarter.

Net income fell to $183.5 million, or 66 cents per share, from $297.4 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share.

Coach’s net sales fell 14 percent to $1.22 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

