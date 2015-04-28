FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Handbag maker Coach's sales fall 15.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Coach Inc, the maker of Poppy handbags, reported a 15.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue as sales in North America, its biggest market, fell for the seventh straight quarter.

The company’s net income fell to $88.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 28 from $190.7 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $929.3 million from $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((yashaswini.swamynathan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2405; Reuters Messaging:yashaswini.swamynathan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

