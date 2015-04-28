UPDATE 3-Coach faces tough turnaround as N.America sales worsen

* Q3 North America sales down 24 pct at $493 mln

* Sees Q4 sales falling at same levels as Q3

* Difficult for Coach to turn around business - analyst

* Shares down as much as 8.8 pct (Adds analysts comments, forecast; updates shares)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

April 28 (Reuters) - Coach Inc reported its worst decline in sales in seven quarters in North America, raising concerns that the handbag and accessories maker’s turnaround efforts were failing to gain traction in a highly competitive market.

Shares of the company, which also said it expects current-quarter sales to decline “at similar levels” as the third quarter, fell as much as 8.8 percent on Tuesday.

“It will be difficult for Coach to execute its transformation strategy, and the stock is not likely to work during this time,” Wells Fargo analyst Paul Lejuez wrote in a note.

The maker of Poppy handbags has been losing out to newer entrants such as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, Kate Spade & Co and Tory Burch in North America.

To stem the decline in sales, the company is renovating some of its stores, closing weaker ones and has cut down on its popular flash sales.

It brought in well-known fashion designer Stuart Vevers as creative director to add fresher styles, and said in January it would buy luxury footwear company Stuart Weitzman Holdings LLC.

“Rebuilding in a market that is crowded and competitive will be far from easy,” said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.

“Coach is a long way off regaining the brand equity it lost through over-expansion.”

Coach has also been focusing on newer markets such as China and Japan. But expanding in Asia has also proved to be difficult due to a weaker yen and slowing China sales.

“Turnarounds can be choppy,” Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said, adding that analysts had expected the company’s business to improve faster in the third quarter.

Same-store sales in North America, the company’s biggest market, fell 23 percent. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had forecast a decline of 21.5 percent.

Net sales fell 15.5 percent to $929.3 million. Total sales in North America fell 24 percent to $493 million in the quarter, hurt by fewer promotions and discounts.

Coach’s net income more than halved to $88.1 million, or 32 cents per share. Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents per share.

The company took a $23 million charge related to its turnaround plan.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share and revenue of $949.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coach shares were down 4.7 percent at $40.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.