BRIEF-Coach CFO gives cautious H2 sales forecast

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Coach Inc : * Exec says saw strength in $400+ handbag assortment, validates larger

opportunity at higher prices * Exec says in March relaunching shoes in about 170 retail stores, and in

select number of flagships, have begun to install shoe salons * CEO says next evolution of brand will encompass a full “head to toe”

expression, with ready-to-wear presentation * CEO says new direction still grounded in accessories, but covers all

categories and price point * CEO some elements to come in spring, fall, with more complete expression by

holiday * CFO gives “more cautious” H2 view, now sees high single-digit sales growth,

flat comp sales in north america