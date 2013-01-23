FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coach CFO gives cautious H2 sales forecast
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Coach CFO gives cautious H2 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Coach Inc : * Exec says saw strength in $400+ handbag assortment, validates larger

opportunity at higher prices * Exec says in March relaunching shoes in about 170 retail stores, and in

select number of flagships, have begun to install shoe salons * CEO says next evolution of brand will encompass a full “head to toe”

expression, with ready-to-wear presentation * CEO says new direction still grounded in accessories, but covers all

categories and price point * CEO some elements to come in spring, fall, with more complete expression by

holiday * CFO gives “more cautious” H2 view, now sees high single-digit sales growth,

flat comp sales in north america


