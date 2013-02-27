Coach taps Nike executive to oversee change in store look

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Coach Inc said on Wednesday it has hired a former Nike Inc executive to oversee the transformation of its stores as it moves further into segments where the leather goods maker is a relatively small player, such as shoes and clothing.

Zach Augustine, previously a global creative director at Nike, will report to Coach President Reed Krakoff in this newly created role and begin March 11. He will be in charge of the visual presentation inside Coach stores and their architecture.

Last month, Coach reported weak holiday quarter sales and announced a new strategy that includes elaborate “shoe salons” and a fancier presentation of its wares.