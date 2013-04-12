FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Coal-Australian prices inch up toward $90/tonne
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

Asia Coal-Australian prices inch up toward $90/tonne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, April 12 (Reuters) - Australian thermal coal benchmark prices recovered slightly to around $89 per tonne this week as Japanese utilities struck a deal with global miner Xstrata for their annual coal contract.

The contract, settled at $95 per tonne, represents the bulk of coal tonnage that Japanese utilities will buy from Australia for the year.

Australia’s Newcastle spot index rose to $88.90 per tonne on Wednesday, up from $86.71 per tonne a week earlier, data from online trading platform globalCOAL showed.

This week, cargoes for May delivery traded at $88.50 and $90 per tonne, and cargoes for July delivery traded at $88.60 and $88.35 per tonne.

The annual coal contract negotiations between Japanese utilities and Xstrata typically finish at the end of March, but were drawn out this year due to wide differences in price.

Coal prices in China, the world’s biggest producer and consumer of coal, fell slightly this week to 616 yuan ($99.41).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.