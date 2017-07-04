* Newcastle coal prices up 18 pct since May
* Mining outages in major exporters tighten supply
* Torrential rain in China forces hydro stations to cut
output
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, July 4 Prices for thermal coal for
export from Australia's Newcastle terminal have jumped nearly a
fifth since mid-May and are at their highest since April, with
mining outages tightening supply amid strong northern hemisphere
summer demand.
Dam restrictions in China following excessive rains are also
reducing hydropower capacity there, including at the world's
biggest power station, forcing utilities to ramp up output at
coal-fired utilities.
The tightening market has in the last few weeks driven an
18-percent rise in Newcastle spot cargo prices,
seen as a benchmark for Asia's physical coal market. They last
closed at $84.20 per tonne, their strongest level since April
20.
Deutsche Bank said in a note that the climb in coal prices
came on the back of factors including weather-related mining
outages in producers such as Indonesia and South Africa, as well
as an Australian strike in June that briefly hit output.
"Strikes in the Hunter Valley in Australia (in June) may
have given coal prices a boost in the near-term ... Heavy rains
and flooding in Indonesia are restricting production and
constraining exports ... At Richards Bay port in South Africa,
poor weather has prevented loadings and decreased vessels
leaving the port," said the German bank.
Meanwhile, huge rainfall in China has forced the world's
biggest power station, the around 20,000 megawatt (MW) Three
Gorges dam, to reduce its capacity by 6,000 MW to ease pressure
from the downpour.
"The scale of shutdown is quite unprecedented," said Li
Rong, power analyst with consultancy SIA Energy.
Other hydro dams were also affected, bringing the total
capacity reduction to 13,500 MW.
Traders said that it would take the equivalent of at least a
dozen large fossil fuel or nuclear power stations to make up for
the hydro restrictions.
Similar rainfall last year helped trigger a large coal price
rise which took many in the market by surprise and which was
compounded by sudden output restrictions on Chinese miners,
forcing utilities to turn to imports to meet their demand.
Weather data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that
accumulative precipitation levels have surged far above the
seasonal norms in most of China's southern, southwestern,
eastern, and central provinces, where almost all the country's
large hydro dams are located.
China's northern provinces, by contrast, are experiencing
unusually dry and hot weather, which has pushed up power demand
in that region, traders said.
Despite the current run, coal markets remain well supplied
in the long term, and that this could weigh on prices down the
line.
"The recent strength in coal price may not last as the coal
market becomes more balanced in 2017," Deutsche said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Additional
reporting by Aizhu Chen in Beijing; Editing by Joseph Radford)