Asia Coal-Australia coal prices dip, global oversupply weighs

PERTH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian coal prices dipped during the week, despite an increase in interest from Chinese buyers as a global oversupply of coal continued to keep the market bearish.

Prices have likely hit a bottom, however, market sources and analysts said, as production cuts globally begin to take effect.

Australia’s Newcastle spot index for the week closed at $90.93 on Thursday, down from $91.44 per tonne a week ago, according to data provided by online trading platform globalCOAL.

A 25,000-tonne cargo FOB Newcastle for November traded at $91.25 per tonne respectively this week, after cargoes for the same delivery period traded at $91 and $92 per tonne last week.

In China, weekly benchmark thermal coal prices on the Bohai Bay Rim index rose slightly to 627 yuan ($98.75)a tonne FOB from 626 yuan last week.

“(There is) little upside risk here, until pre-winter restocking November to December,” UBS analysts said in a note to clients this week.

News of production cuts in China, Australia and Indonesia have helped put a floor under prices, industry sources said.

“The market’s picked up a little bit but it’s following headlines,” Alastair McLeod, CFO of Bayan Resources told Reuters earlier this week.

“I think it’s going to be relatively range-bound and then there will hopefully be an anticipated pickup toward the end of the year.”

In China, aggressive production cuts and a hot summer have helped shrink its main coal stockpiles by about 14 percent in the last two months, shoring up prices that have fallen by a fifth over the same period and signalling the worst may be over for the sector.

Planned maintenance of the key Daqin rail line in late September could help boost demand briefly.

The Daqin railway will be partially shut for two weeks, which will reduce daily coal supplies to the Qinhuangdao port to 95-100 million tonnes from 120-125 million.

Miners in Indonesia have also cut production, despite having lower costs than other exporters such as Australia, as weak coal prices hit producer profits.

Shares in Indonesia’s Bumi Resources, Asia’s biggest thermal coal exporter, fell to a three-year low on Tuesday after the company reported a net loss in the first half of the year due to higher costs and lower coal prices.

Some lower coal grades had dropped as low as $35 per tonne, prompting even the low cost miners to cut back.

“Indonesia is a low-cost producer, but even by standards of low cost $35 a tonne is a pretty low price and so to that extent those producers cut production,” Ephrem Ravi, Head of Metals & Mining Sector at Barclays Bank, in Hong Kong said. ($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Fergus Jensen in Jakarta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)