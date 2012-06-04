Indonesia says to control coal exports

BALI, Indonesia, June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to control coal exports, and needs to conserve coal for domestic use, Energy and Minerals Minister Jero Wacik said at a coal conference in Bali on Monday.

Indonesia, the fourth largest country in the world by population, is the world’s leading exporter of thermal coal. It had strong domestic economic growth at 6.5 percent in 2011. Wacik gave no further details. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Richard Pullin)