Indonesia considering export tax for coal -mining official
June 4, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia considering export tax for coal -mining official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is still considering an export tax for coal and the Energy and Minerals ministry is discussing the issue with other ministries, a senior government official said on Monday.

“We need to consider many aspects of the (coal) export tax, including its impact on investments, its impact on national income and the country’s new energy mix,” Thamrin Sihite, a director general in the energy and minerals ministry, said at the Coaltrans conference in Bali.

Earlier, Energy Minister Jero Wacik said Indonesia plans to control coal exports. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Fergus Jensen; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

