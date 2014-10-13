FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Queensland Jan-Sept coal exports hit record -resources council
October 13, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Queensland Jan-Sept coal exports hit record -resources council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Despite depressed coal prices, Australian coal exports from the key Australian state of Queensland climbed 12 percent to a record 158.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of this year, industry figures released on Monday showed.

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Michael Roche said the figures compiled by his group confirmed the coal industry’s determination to ride out the current price downturn.

“Volume is replacing price, reflected in record export production,” Roche said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

