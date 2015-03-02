Have Newcastle coal prices emerged from half a decade of decline?

GRAPHIC: Newcastle coal prices: link.reuters.com/pyt24w By Henning Gloystein SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Prices of thermal coal for export from Australia's Newcastle port, Asia's benchmark, have soared 30 percent this year. Some analysts are asking themselves: has coal bottomed after more than half a decade of decline?

Newcastle prices have jumped to more than $80 a tonne from about $60 at the beginning of the year, their steepest climb over a two-month period since 2010. The price gains also broke a technical downtrend in place since 2008, sparking debate as to whether the gains are speculative or driven by fundamentals. London-headquartered commodities brokerage Marex Spectron said last week that the price advance was hardly justified, especially as demand in China slows.

Some traders say prices are likely to be boxed in the $60-90 a tonne range this year. They add that the market is well supported at $60, which has proven to be a solid price support level over the last seven years.

Prices are also finding support from what appears to be a near-term dent in supplies. Glencore Plc said last week that it planned to cut Australian coal exports by 15 percent in 2015 to ensure mines remain profitable. Other mines have been shut because of a cyclone that hit Australia’s east cost last month, although the impact was smaller than feared.

“Newcastle thermal coal spot prices (NWC FOB) continue to be supported by supply disruptions and speculation of potential force majeure declarations in the aftermath of tropical cyclone Marcia,” ANZ Bank said on Monday. (Editing by Ryan Woo)