10 months ago
Peabody and Nippon settle Q4 metallurgical coal contract price at $200/t- sources
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 3:50 AM / 10 months ago

Peabody and Nippon settle Q4 metallurgical coal contract price at $200/t- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp and Nippon Steel have set the fourth quarter metallurgical coal contract benchmark at $200 a tonne, a 116 percent hike over the previous quarter, underscoring a resurgence in Asia's appetite for coal and reflecting the recent mark-up in spot cargoes, two sources confirmed on Wednesday.

"The settlement was done at $200, and we expect the other buyers and sellers to use that as the reference for the quarter," one source close to the negotiations said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
