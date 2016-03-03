FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at Colombia's Cerrejon coal mine vote in favor of strike
March 3, 2016

Workers at Colombia's Cerrejon coal mine vote in favor of strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Union workers at Cerrejon, Colombia’s largest coal mine, have voted in favor of a strike, the union said on Thursday, amid a dispute with the company over wages and benefits.

The Sintracarbon union has 10 days to declare the start date for the strike, leader Jairo Quiroz said.

Cerrejon is a joint venture between BHP Billiton Ltd , Anglo American Plc and Glencore Xstrata. It has been producing coal in Colombia since the mid-1980s under a concession that runs until 2033. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
