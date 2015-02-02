UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs' CNR to ship coal via public Colombia port - source

BOGOTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs mining affiliate CNR has reached a deal with a public port in Colombia to load its coal shipments which have been suspended for a year after its own docks fell foul of environmental regulations, a port source told Reuters on Monday.

CNR or Colombian Natural Resources will export via the Carbosan terminal at the publicly owned Santa Marta port.

“There has been an agreement established between the two sides. I don’t know when it is due to begin,” said the source who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak officially about the matter.

One Colombia-based coal industry source said he had heard shipments could begin as soon as this week or next. A CNR official told Reuters she could not immediately offer comment.

CNR, or Colombian Natural Resources, continued to produce coal last year without exporting it. In 2013, the company produced around 3.5 million tonnes of coal, about 4 percent of national Colombian output of around 82 million tonnes that year.

The company had been expected to export its coal using the port of Colombia’s second-biggest coal miner, U.S.-based Drummond, according to comments from government sources last October. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)