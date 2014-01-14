FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drummond's Colombia port operations halted - gov't
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Drummond's Colombia port operations halted - gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. coal miner Drummond has halted loading at its Colombian port, officials from the government transport regulator said on Tuesday, in the start of a shutdown that could persist until March.

The shutdown will constrict coal shipments from Colombia, the world’s No. 4 coal exporter.

The government ordered Drummond last week to stop loading of coal onto ships at its port because it was unable to comply with a new law that requires it to use an enclosed conveyor belt. Drummond said it has not yet finished building the system, and expects to have it in place by some time in March.

