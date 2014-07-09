FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mechanics at Colombia coal mines strike, could hit output -union
July 9, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mechanics at Colombia coal mines strike, could hit output -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, July 9 (Reuters) - Mechanics at Colombia’s main coal mining companies, including Cerrejon and Drummond, went on strike on Wednesday over pay and conditions, a stoppage that will affect output if it continues long enough, a union leader told Reuters.

The roughly 3,500 employees from maintenance contractor Dimantec have downed tools after rejecting a pay offer from the company, leaving mining companies at risk of having to scale down or halt operations if machinery cannot be kept running. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)

