EDP buys Colombian, U.S. coal at discount to API2

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Iberian generator EDP has bought 3 capesize cargoes of Colombian coal and around 300,000 tonnes of high-sulphur U.S. coal from Germany’s E.ON, traders said.

EDP issued a tender last month for Colombian and American coal for delivery between Q2 and Q4.

Coal burn in Spain and Portugal has been high during the past year because of low hydropower.

The Colombian coal was bought at around $4.50 a tonne below the API2 index, the benchmark for physical coal values in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, while the U.S. high-sulphur material was sold at over $20 a tonne below API2.

U.S. coal with over 3 percent sulphur content has been trading at a $20 discount for a few weeks. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jason Neely)