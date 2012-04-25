Coal of Africa moves first production for export

JOHANNESBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - Coal of Africa, whose thermal and coking coal operations are all in South Africa, has moved its first production destined for the export market.

About 1,500 tonnes of thermal coal from its Vele Colliery in the Limpopo Province is heading by rail for Mozambique, where it will be shipped and sold to Asian markets.

Coal of Africa said the exercise was a test of state logistics before it pushes ahead with weekly loadings on the existing line.

Production at Vele resumed in December 2011 and the colliery is expected to produce 2.7 million tonnes of run-of-mine production yielding around 1 million tonnes of saleable coking coal per annum. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)