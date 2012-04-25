FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal of Africa moves first production for export
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Coal of Africa moves first production for export

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - Coal of Africa, whose thermal and coking coal operations are all in South Africa, has moved its first production destined for the export market.

About 1,500 tonnes of thermal coal from its Vele Colliery in the Limpopo Province is heading by rail for Mozambique, where it will be shipped and sold to Asian markets.

Coal of Africa said the exercise was a test of state logistics before it pushes ahead with weekly loadings on the existing line.

Production at Vele resumed in December 2011 and the colliery is expected to produce 2.7 million tonnes of run-of-mine production yielding around 1 million tonnes of saleable coking coal per annum. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.