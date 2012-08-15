Coal falls $2/T after Colombia rail strike ruled illegal

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Prompt thermal coal prices fell by over $2 a tonne on Wednesday to $93.50-$94 a tonne after a Colombian rail strike which has crippled exports was ruled illegal, in expectation that exports will soon return to normal, European utilities and traders said.

Coal prices had nudged close to $100 a tonne after dropping to a two-year low of around $82 in June, bolstered by the strikes by workers on Colombia’s Fenoco railway and at Glencore’s Prodeco mining unit.

Fenoco moves coal to port for Drummond International , Goldman Sachs and Prodeco and the rail strike forced Drummond and Prodeco to declare force majeure on a cargo by cargo basis because they had no other way of moving coal to port.

Drummond, late on Tuesday, informed clients that it would start shipments again within a few days after a Colombian court ruled that the Fenoco strike was illegal.

The combined effect of the 27-day strike has been to cut around 4 million tonnes from the country’s 2012 exports.

An October cargo for delivery into Europe traded earlier on Wednesday at $93.50 a tonne, down $2.50 from Tuesday’s traded level.

API2 coal swaps for Calendar 2013 also fell by over $2, from $102 to $99.50 a tonne, traders said.

“Prices rose to over $96 on sentiment only when the strikes caused force majeures - there is still too much coal and limited demand - so I was not surprised to see it fall today,” one European utility source said.

The current slowdown in Chinese demand for all forms of coal is another bearish factor which could further erode price gains made during the past month, traders said.

China is cutting output targets in the three top producing regions by up to 7 percent from year-ago levels to ease a supply glut caused by slowing economic growth.

China’s spot demand is a key price-driver for the international coal market.

“It will go lower - there is zero demand,” another European trader said.