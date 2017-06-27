NEW DELHI, June 27 India should split the seven
units of state-controlled Coal India Ltd into
independent companies and let them compete against one another
to encourage competitive pricing, the government's policy
think-tank said on Tuesday in a draft of a new energy policy.
Fresh coal production should come from private sector mines,
the government think-tank NITI Aayog said, adding that the move
called for reforms in allocating coal blocks to independent
companies specialised in coal mining. (bit.ly/2rXZmWK)
Coal India was not available for comment after regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, editing by David Evans)